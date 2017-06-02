Tips for growing your own herb garden

When you're cooking, there's nothing better than being able to use fresh herbs from your own garden.
Now that summer is just about here, it's a great time to start growing some herbs.
Tal White from White's Nursery in Chesapeake stopped by the News 3 morning show Friday to share some tips.
- Grow herbs in a container since it's easy to move into a shaded spot if it gets too hot outside.
- Look for a container that's about 10 to 12 inches. The bigger the container, the better so that it can hold enough water to last through the afternoon.
- You can put all different types of herbs into the same pot.
- Make sure to keep your herbs pinched back, especially basil. If you don't, it can start to flower and won't last very long after that.
- Watering should be done every other day for a container that's about 10 inches.
- You can use liquid fertilizer periodically or a slow-release fertilizer called Osmocote. As you water your herbs, the fertilizer will slowly be released into the plant.