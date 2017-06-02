Three arrested in connection to carjacking in Virginia Beach Food Lion parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three people have been arrested in connection to a carjacking that occurred Tuesday in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 748 Independence Boulevard.

Virginia Beach Police say the victim reported he was approached at gunpoint and his vehicle was stolen. During the incident, the victim tried to stopped the robber but was assaulted. The victim received minor injuries.

Investigators found the vehicle the next day.

On Thursday, three people matching the suspect’s description were spotted and quickly detained without incident.

They were determined to be responsible for the robbery.

Two juveniles were among the three. They were both charged with Robbery, Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. They’re both being held in the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center on no bond.

Also arrested was 20-year-old Glenn Lamont Travers Jr. He was charged with Carjacking, Use of a Firearm, and two counts of Robbery. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.