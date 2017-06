“Paradox” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

THE AFTERMATH — Barry (Grant Gustin) realizes the effects from Flashpoint are much greater than he thought. Meanwhile, Barry meets new co-worker Julian Albert (Tom Felton) and is surprised by Julian’s immediate disdain for Barry. Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing (#302). Original airdate 10/11/2016.