Taking Action Against Crime: Chesapeake Police looking for Ahkey Riddick

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need your help to find a suspect wanted on burglary charges.
They're looking for Ahkey Riddick, 24.
According to police, he's wanted in connection to a shooting and home invasion that occurred in February in the 3100 block of Gaston Dr.
He faces a list of charges including:
- Armed Burglary
- Use of Firearm on Commission of Armed Burglary
- Conspiracy to commit Armed Burglary
- Attempted Armed Robbery
- Use of Firearm in Attempted Armed Robbery
- Conspiracy to commit Attempted Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Malicious Wounding
- Use of Firearm in Aggravated Malicious Wounding
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.
- Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP
- Text – “CHESTIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)
- Web – Chesapeake Crime Line
Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.