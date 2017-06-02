Taking Action Against Crime: Chesapeake Police looking for Ahkey Riddick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need your help to find a suspect wanted on burglary charges.

They're looking for Ahkey Riddick, 24.

According to police, he's wanted in connection to a shooting and home invasion that occurred in February in the 3100 block of Gaston Dr.

He faces a list of charges including:

Armed Burglary

Use of Firearm on Commission of Armed Burglary

Conspiracy to commit Armed Burglary

Attempted Armed Robbery

Use of Firearm in Attempted Armed Robbery

Conspiracy to commit Attempted Armed Robbery

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Use of Firearm in Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “CHESTIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Chesapeake Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.