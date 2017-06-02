Taking Action Against Crime: Chesapeake Police looking for Ahkey Riddick

Posted 5:00 pm, June 2, 2017, by

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police in Chesapeake need your help to find a suspect wanted on burglary charges.

They're looking for Ahkey Riddick, 24.

According to police, he's wanted in connection to a shooting and home invasion that occurred in February in the 3100 block of Gaston Dr.

He faces a list of charges including:

  • Armed Burglary
  • Use of Firearm on Commission of Armed Burglary
  • Conspiracy to commit Armed Burglary
  • Attempted Armed Robbery
  • Use of Firearm in Attempted Armed Robbery
  • Conspiracy to commit Attempted Armed Robbery
  • Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Use of Firearm in Aggravated Malicious Wounding
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line.  There are three ways to report any information.

  • Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP
  • Text – “CHESTIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)
  • Web – Chesapeake Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.