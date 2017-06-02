Raccoon in Norfolk tests positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus on May 27, according to health officials.
The raccoon was found in the 6300 block of Alexander St.
Officials said there were no human exposures.
If you or any animals are ever exposed, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to local health departments.
The Health Department reminds residents of how prevent rabies exposure:
- Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Keep pets confined to home and yard.
- Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
- Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.
- Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.
- Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.
- Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Health Department at 757-683-2712.