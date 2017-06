NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was seriously injured in a moped crash Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened on the Bland Blvd. overpass between and Jefferson Ave., and Warwick Blvd. around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the accident involved another vehicle and that driver was detained. A DUI investigation is underway.

The driver of the moped, a 20-year-old Newport News man, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by nightingale.

The Newport News Crash Team Unit is investigating.

