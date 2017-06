Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - In celebration of the Busker movement across the nation and the popularity of Busking in Hampton Roads, BuskerfestNFK is returning to be a part of the 2017 Harborfest June 9-11 on the Norfolk Waterfront.

To get us ready for BuskerfestNKF, we meet the Busker Boss herself and welcome to our stage Flavoured Water, a duo who will be performing during the festival (festevents.org).