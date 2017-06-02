Local grandma taking action to fight ALS!

Norfolk, Va. – Saturday you have the chance to take action in the fight against a deadly neurological disease with no known cure.

Local teams are gearing up for the Walk To Defeat ALS. It’s being held at Norfolk’s Harbor Park.

One of those teams is the Red Hot Hopefuls, which includes Betty Marshall, an 80-year-old grandma who is walking on behalf of her daughter diagnosed with ALS, “I hate to say, I hate to lose her but one day it’s gonna be like that and I just hope everybody donates to ALS.”

If you’d like to take action to join Saturday’s Walk To Defeat ALS at Harbor Park, it starts at 11 a.m. but you can also donate. For more information click here.

And back to Betty, the 80-year-old grandma, during our interview, we presented her with a People Taking Action award for her involvement in the fight against ALS.

We’ll have her tearful reaction this Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. on News 3.