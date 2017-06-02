Learning to attract butterflies and where to see them on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va - The Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden is open June 16-September 30, 2017. To get ready for the flying colors, we learn how to attract monarch & swallowtail butterflies in our garden or even with a container garden.
Butterfly Container Workshop
Tuesday June 13th
Thursday June 15th
9:30-11:30AM
Cost: $40/person ($55 not-yet-members)
Barks & Brews
Sunday June 4th
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Included with human and doggie admission
