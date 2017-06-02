Learning to attract butterflies and where to see them on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The Butterfly House at Norfolk Botanical Garden is open June 16-September 30, 2017. To get ready for the flying colors, we learn how to attract monarch & swallowtail butterflies in our garden or even with a container garden.

And don't miss...

Butterfly Container Workshop

Tuesday June 13th

Thursday June 15th

9:30-11:30AM

Cost: $40/person ($55 not-yet-members)

Barks & Brews

Sunday June 4th

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Food, Music and More.

Included with human and doggie admission

Presented by Norfolk Botanical Garden.

http://www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org