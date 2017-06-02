iZOMBIE new episode, Tuesday 6/6 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:34 pm, June 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, June 2, 2017

 

“Return of the Dead Guy” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

 

THINGS AREN’T ALWAYS WHAT THEY SEEM – Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Liv (Rose McIver) find themselves on a surprising wild goose chase.  Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is terrified when the zombie truth hunters’ plans are revealed.  Elsewhere, Major (Robert Buckley) finds comfort in an unexpected – and perhaps unwelcome – friend.  Malcolm Goodwin and David Anders also star.  Written by Talia Gonzalez & Bisanne Masoud and directed by Viet Nguyen. Original airdate 6/5/2017.