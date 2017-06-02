iZOMBIE new episode, Tuesday 6/6 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Return of the Dead Guy” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THINGS AREN’T ALWAYS WHAT THEY SEEM – Peyton (Aly Michalka) and Liv (Rose McIver) find themselves on a surprising wild goose chase. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is terrified when the zombie truth hunters’ plans are revealed. Elsewhere, Major (Robert Buckley) finds comfort in an unexpected – and perhaps unwelcome – friend. Malcolm Goodwin and David Anders also star. Written by Talia Gonzalez & Bisanne Masoud and directed by Viet Nguyen. Original airdate 6/5/2017.