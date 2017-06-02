× First Warning Traffic – Midtown Tunnel closures this weekend

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNELS CONSTRUCTION Friday, June 2 to Friday, June 9

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.*****

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure June 7-8 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Alternating lane closures June 5-6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between Berkley Bridge and Downtown Tunnel.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 28-June 3

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 2 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: June 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. June 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 31-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 31-June 3 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 31-June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closure on I-664 south: June 2 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

