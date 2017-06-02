× First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and 80s

More sunshine and 80s… Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs returning to the low and mid 80s. Winds will be light and variable today, mainly from the northeast. We will see clear skies tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Get ready for a nice weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 80s, near normal for this time of year. Highs will warm into the mid 80s on Sunday. We will start with sunshine on Sunday with clouds building in during the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will build in Sunday night as a cold front moves our way. We will see more clouds with showers and storms on Monday.

This Afternoon: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1989 Severe Weather Outbreak: Central Virginia

2012 Tornadoes Hampton & Petersburg. Wind Damage south central and southeast VA

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.