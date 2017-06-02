Driver apprehended after Newport News police chase

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police took a driver into custody after a police pursuit Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Newport News Police officers were following a stolen 2015 Ford Expedition.

NNPD requested the State Police’s assistance in stopping the vehicle, state police said.

State Troopers came in contact with the vehicle on westbound I-64 near Jefferson Avenue, where a short pursuit ensued.

The driver of the vehicle fled to the Walmart on Jefferson Avenue, just off the interstate, and abandoned the vehicle running on foot, according to police.

The driver was apprehended and police said there was no damage to any vehicles involved and no injuries reported.

An investigation is ongoing.