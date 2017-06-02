List of Patriotic Festival events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Patriotic Festival returned to Virginia Beach on Friday with many events for people from all over to enjoy.

The festival celebrates the military at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for three days of concerts, military expos and displays.

The concert area is at 5th Street & Oceanfront right on the sand. The 5th Street Stage is a short walk from Rudee Inlet and the 9th Street Municipal Parking Garage.

Here is a list of performances:

Friday, June 2 – Old Dominion, gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

VIP Zone: 5th Street Beach (Pit & VIP Tickets Available)

FREE Zone: 6th Street & 7th Street Beach

Saturday, June 3 – Darius Rucker, gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

VIP Zone: 5th Street Beach (Pit & VIP Tickets Available)

FREE Zone: 6th Street & 7th Street Beach

Sunday, June 4 – Jake Owen, gates open at 3 p.m., show starts at 4 p.m.

VIP Zone: 5th Street Beach (Pit & VIP Tickets Available)

FREE Zone: 6th Street & 7th Street Beach

Click here to learn more about the 2017 Military Zone, Mobile Tours & Activities.