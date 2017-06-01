Woman in her 90s dies after being attacked by pit bull in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman in her 90s died Thursday morning after being attacked by a pit bull on Wednesday.

Virginia Beach Police responded to the home in the Pembroke Manor neighborhood to assist Animal Enforcement around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Officers arrived to find the woman suffering from severe bites and lacerations as a result of the attack.

The investigation revealed at that a 50-pound, 1-year-old American Pitbull Terrier attacked the woman as she was lying on the floor due to a fall.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. However, she died as a result of her injuries early Thursday morning.

The dog is currently in quarantine at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The case remains under active investigation by Virginia Beach Police and the Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Unit.