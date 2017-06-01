The final reveal and results of a house flip after fire on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - What started out as a soot covered eye sore is renovated and ready to hit the real estate market. On this installment of Ready, Set, Renovate! Elizabeth Hart shows us the amazing transformation.
