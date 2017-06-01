Portsmouth officials work together to save a woman’s life and capture her attacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads.

On Thursday we continued our series dedicated to the first responders who went above and beyond the call of duty.

The Valor Awards are presented by the Hampton Roads Chamber. News 3 is honored to partner with them to showcase incredible feats of bravery.

In the video player above the Chamber’s Priscilla Monti tells the story of Portsmouth Sheriff’s Deputies and a Portsmouth Police Detective who worked together to save woman’s life and to capture her attacker.