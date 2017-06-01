× After pleading guilty to federal espionage charges, Navy officer scheduled for sentencing

NORFOLK, Va. – A Navy officer accused of being a spy has a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin accepted a plea deal earlier this month during a court martial trial at Naval Station Norfolk.

During the today’s hearing hearing, the government and Lt. Cmdr. Lin will be allowed to present sentencing evidence.

Under the plea deal, Lt. Cmdr. Lin is guilty of violating orders, making false statements and disclosing national defense information under the Federal Espionage Act.

He pleaded guilty to three specifications of Article 92 (violation of a lawful general order), two specifications of Article 107 (false official statement), and two specifications of Article 134.

He faces up to 36 years behind bars, forfeitures of all pay and allowances, and a dismissal from the naval service.

In court, Lin told a judge he violated orders when he illegally transported a flight manifest and search and rescue codes in checked luggage during an international flight. Lin said the information was not secure and was discovered by a Homeland Security officer.

Instead of checking with command to see how he should handle the situation, Lin gave the documents to the officer and asked him to destroy them.

Lt. Cmdr. Lin said he also violated orders by keeping a notebook of secret national defense information at his home while he lived in Honolulu. Lin says he wrote down secret information from memory, and the notebook was not kept in a security approved container.

Lt. Cmdr. Lin said he violated orders again by failing to report some of his foreign connections, including a few Taiwanese high-ranking military officials and a Chinese female prison guard.

He also admitted to lying in his leave request paperwork.

Originally, Lt. Cmdr. Lin told his supervisor he was planning to return to his home in Alexandria during his vacation. Instead, Lin traveled to Taiwan where he proceeded to meet with the “U.S. equivalent of the Chief of Naval Operations”.

A second time, Lt. Cmdr. Lin tried to travel to China to visit the prison guard he was friendly with, but was arrested on espionage charges before he could get on the plane.

Lt. Cmdr. Lin also admitted to disclosing secret, classified national defense information to a Taiwanese woman working for a political party and an undercover FBI agent, whom he thought was a Taiwanese contractor.

Lt. Cmdr. Lin has been held in the Navy’s Consolidated Brig in Chesapeake.

Previous Coverage:

Navy officer accused of espionage accepts plea deal

Navy officer accused of espionage enters not guilty pleas to all charges