First Warning Traffic – Extended Berkley Bridge opening and lane closures at the tunnels

BRIDGE OPENING: Berkley Bridge extended opening today at 2:00 PM

OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES ON I-64 WEST AND I-264 WEST

Impacts Scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday

NORFOLK – The following lane closures are scheduled this week for work in support of Phase I of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project:

I-264 west: Right lane/shoulder closure just past Newtown Road in the outside set of lanes, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, May 26 to Friday, June 2

U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure May 31-June 1 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 28-June 3

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Single-lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) between the I-64 on- and off-ramps on May 30-June 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west May 30-June 1, starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). Segment II: Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) May 30-June 1, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Lane closures under flagger control will take place on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpass May 30-June 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. There are new long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction at the I-64 overpasses on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 30-June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 2 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 31-June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. June 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 31-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 30-June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting just before Bay Avenue and ending just before 4 th View Street.

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 30-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Williamsburg/Jamestown (Exit 242A) and ending just before Camp Peary (Exit 238).

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: I-264 west May 31-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. just past Newtown Road in the outside set of lanes. For more information about the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, please visit http://www.i64i264improvements.org/.



I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90 th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 31-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 31-June 3 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 31-June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.



I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closure on I-664 south: June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11-B) and ending before Dock Landing Road (Exit 12). Alternating closures of the on/off-ramps between I-664 south and College Drive (Exit 8) as follows. No more than two ramps will be closed at a time. Detours will be in place: May 31-June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 2 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound May 31-June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301).

