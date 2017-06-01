× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a dry stretch of weather

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking days of sunshine in your First Warning forecast.

It’s great to finally see some sunshine today! We’ll continue with partly to mostly sunny skies as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. A stray shower is not out of the question, but it is a slim (10-20%) chance. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Another beautiful day on tap to end the work week. We’ll start the day off with a few clouds, with more sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the lower 80s.

Saturday is looking like another dry and sunny day with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday is looking mostly dry. We have lowered the shower/storm chances to 20 percent, but a stray shower or storm is not out of the question.

Better chances for rain heading into the work week. Expect highs in the mid 80s for Monday, with showers and storms possible. Temperatures on Tuesday will be right around 80, with a chance for showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures for Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

This Evening: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or storm is not out of the question (10-20%). Winds: Light & Variable.

Tonight: A mix of sun and clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Another warm and sunny day. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

First Warning Meteorologist April Loveland



