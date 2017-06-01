Crews respond to business fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews responded to a business fire Thursday night.

Fire officials said the incident was at Roberts Oxygen, located at 1021 Executive Boulevard.

Crews were on scene by 10 p.m. and the fire was deemed under control by 10:27 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were able to contain the majority of fire damage to the exterior of the business, but there was some extension to the interior.

Investigators are currently working to determine the fire’s cause.