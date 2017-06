CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake Public Schools bus headed to Deep Creek Elementary was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle on Thursday morning.

Chesapeake dispatchers tell News 3 the crash occurred in the 3500 block of Galberry Road around 7:10 a.m.

Chesapeake Public Schools spokeswoman Kellie Goral says 12 students were on board the bus, but no one was injured.

More details will be posted as they become available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.