Chesapeake firefighters rescue man from fast moving river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Thousands of men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day when they go to work here in Hampton Roads.

In the video player above, Hampton Roads Chamber’s Priscilla Monti tells us the story of four men from Chesapeake Fire Station #10 who rescued a man from a fast moving river during the wrath of Hurricane Matthew.

The men are being honored in this year's Valor Awards, presented by the Hampton Roads Chamber. News 3 is honored to partner this year and showcase incredible feats of bravery.