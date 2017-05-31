Woman who rehabs wildlife says she’s overwhelmed after VBSPCA permit withdrawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Rabbits, possums, squirrels and more. The founder of Second Chance Wildlife said she is taking care of twice the number of animals she normally cares for. Wednesday morning, she got 56 calls before noon.

Connie Hiebert she's worried about wildlife animals' lives now that the Virginia Beach SPCA can no longer rehabilitate them. Hiebert cares

The Virginia Beach SPCA’s Wildlife Rehabilitator Permit has been suspended after the failing to properly comply with the permit’s conditions, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. The suspension stems from the shooting of a bald eagle in early May. Staff at the Virginia Beach SPCA said they were forced to euthanize Camellia, a 7-year-old bald eagle, because his injuries were so severe.

"The sad thing is without the SPCA, the rehabbers are getting full and the only other alternative would be euthanasia for these animals," said Hiebert, who has about 50 animals in her care.

And, she thinks it's going to get worse, with baby squirrel season and hurricane season starting.

When News 3 visited Hiebert, a woman brought in three bunnies. Only two of them made it.

"It’s a life and death situation with these animals, so I feel very disheartened, sad, I cried over this," said Hiebert.