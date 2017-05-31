× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Storms will fire up again this afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of storms… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. A cold front is set to move in this afternoon, triggering scattered showers and storms. Storms will fire up this afternoon and stick around into the evening hours. Strong storms are possible but severe weather is not likely. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 80s today with light and variable winds.

We will see a lot more sunshine mix in for the end of the work week. Expect sunny skies with just a few clouds in the mix for Thursday. Highs will slip to near 80 tomorrow, near normal for this time of year. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds for Friday with highs warming back into the mid 80s.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Shower/Storm (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S/W 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: Light & Variable

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 31st

1962 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.