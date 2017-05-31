× Virginia Beach Police investigating after person carjacked at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A victim is recovering after being carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday.

Police said it happened at 3:57p.m. at 748 Independence Boulevard.

That’s near the Pembroke Meadows shopping plaza.

According to investigators, the robber approached the victim at gunpoint, attempting to steal the car.

The victim tried to stop him but was assaulted in the process.

He has minor injuries.

No word on a suspect at this time.

Police are not releasing a description of the car yet.

If you know anything, call the crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.