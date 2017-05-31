Thousands expected to gather at Virginia Homeschool Convention

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Homeschool Convention is set to take place from June 8 to June 11.

The convention is the largest annual event held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center and the largest homeschool convention on the east coast. Nearly 14,000 people participated in 2016’s event.

This year’s convention will feature several STEM-related speakers and presentations. Some activities on the schedule include a science show, a math competition and a week long science camp.

For those interested in homeschooling their children, there will be a free “How to begin homeschooling” sessions at the convention. The sessions include information on the homeschool law, curriculum choices, high school requirements and general tips on how to begin.

For information and to register, go to www.heav.org or call 804-278-9200.