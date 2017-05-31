Rabid fox found in Kings Grant area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the 3000 block of Lynn Acres in the Kings Grant area of the city.

The fox is deceased and tested positive for rabies.

Rabies is 100 percent fatal if left untreated.

If anyone in your household, including your pet, has had exposure to stray or wild animals in the area in the past few weeks, contact your physician or the health department at 757-518-2700.

Important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local

health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons,

skunks or foxes to visit your premises.