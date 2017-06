CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chad Pinder was all the A’s needed Wednesday.

The Poquoson High School product, who played collegiately at Virginia Tech, delivered his first career two home run game in Oakland’s 3-1 victory at Cleveland. Pinder went 3-for-3 at the plate – his first three-hit game in the big leagues and scored two runs (on his two homers), as he was responsible for all of the A’s offense.

This season, Pinder is hitting .287 with seven home runs and 14 runs batted in.