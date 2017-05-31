Police chase stolen vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia State Police and Newport News Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning.

A Virginia State Police Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-64 near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. after clocking the vehicle speeding 90mph in a 60mph zone.

The Trooper ran the vehicle’s tags and they came back as belonging to a stolen vehicle.

Virginia State Police say the vehicle refused to stop for the Trooper and a chase began.

Eventually, the driver abandoned the vehicle in the 100 block of Kelso Drive. The driver and three passengers all ran from the scene.

Virginia State Police say they are unsure if anyone was arrested.

The incident remains under investigation.

