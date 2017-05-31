Norfolk man dies from injuries after weekend motorcycle crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A 55-year-old man died Monday from injuries he sustained in a crash in Norfolk on Saturday.

Norfolk Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Pythian Avenue around 10 p.m. that night.

They found 55-year-old Ronald Mason had been injured in a crash. Preliminary information reveals Mason was riding a motorcycle (mini-bike) on the roadway, lost control and crashed.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Mason was taken to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.

