List of National Doughnut Day deals

June 2 is a great day for doughnut lovers!
Whether you like them glazed, frosted, or jelly-filled, National Doughnut Day is the perfect time to indulge in a delicious doughnut.
Here are some sweet National Doughnut Day Deals:
- Krispy Kreme: Customers can select on free doughnut from the entire menu all day long.
- Duck Donuts: Free doughnut of your choice with any purchase. Additionally, receipts printed on 6/2 will feature an exclusive BOGO coupon for a “Buy One Get One Free 1/2 Dozen” redeemable Mon thru Wed until Aug. 31.
- Sugar Shack: Wear a Sugar Shack t-shirt or other merchandise to get a free doughnut
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy any beverage and get a free doughnut
- Amazing Glazed: Free glazed doughnut from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., no purchase necessary.