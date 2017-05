Do you have sensitive documents that need to be shredded?

If so, the Southern Bank Shred It event is perfect for you!

Shred It is a free event that will be held Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

You can take documents over to two locations:

Virginia Beach:

3720 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Chesapeake:

1304 Greenbrier Pkwy.

Southern Bank will be partnering with Stealth Shredding for the shredding services.