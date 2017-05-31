First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES ON I-64 WEST AND I-264 WEST

Impacts Scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday 

NORFOLK – The following lane closures are scheduled this week for work in support of Phase I of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project:

  • I-64 west: Left lane/shoulder closure starting past Indian River Road and ending at the I-264 Interchange, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31
  • I-264 west: Right lane/shoulder closure just past Newtown Road in the outside set of lanes, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, May 26 to Friday, June 2
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure May 31-June 1 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 28-June 3

  • I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
    • Segment I:
  • Single-lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) between the I-64 on- and off-ramps on May 30-June 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west May 30-June 1, starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).
    • Segment II:
      • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) May 30-June 1, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
      • The Route 199 off-ramp (Exit 242B) from I-64 west will be closed May 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place.
      • Lane closures under flagger control will take place on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpass May 30-June 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
      • There are new long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction at the I-64 overpasses on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road.
    • The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.
    • Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

 

  • I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • May 30-June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • June 2 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

 

  • I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes on I-664 south from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • May 31-June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • June 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
    • June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
    • June 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • May 31-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

  • I-264, Berkley Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • May 31 from midnight to 5 a.m.

 

  • I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
    • Two closures May 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

 

  • I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • May 30-June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting just before Bay Avenue and ending just before 4th View Street.

 

  • I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • May 30-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Williamsburg/Jamestown (Exit 242A) and ending just before Camp Peary (Exit 238).

 

  • I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • I-64 west May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Indian River Road and ending at the I-264 Interchange.
  • I-264 west May 31-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. just past Newtown Road in the outside set of lanes.

 

  • I-564 Intermodal Connector Project:
    • Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
      • May 31-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
      • Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 31-June 3 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
      • Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 31-June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

 

  • I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Single-lane closure on I-664 south:
      • May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting past US-17 (Exit 9) and ending before Dock Landing Road (Exit 12).
      • June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11-B) and ending before Dock Landing Road (Exit 12).
    • Alternating closures of the on/off-ramps between I-664 south and College Drive (Exit 8) as follows. No more than two ramps will be closed at a time. Detours will be in place:
      • May 31-June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
      • June 2 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
      • June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

 

  • I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Southbound May 31-June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301).

 

  • Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
    • Starting May 30 at noon and ending June 2 at noon.

 

  • Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
  • Alternating single-lane closures May 31-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. May 26 day work will occur only between 9 a.m. and noon. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
  • Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.