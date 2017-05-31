First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM
–
OVERNIGHT LANE CLOSURES ON I-64 WEST AND I-264 WEST
Impacts Scheduled for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday to Thursday
NORFOLK – The following lane closures are scheduled this week for work in support of Phase I of the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project:
- I-64 west: Left lane/shoulder closure starting past Indian River Road and ending at the I-264 Interchange, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31
- I-264 west: Right lane/shoulder closure just past Newtown Road in the outside set of lanes, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the nights of Wednesday, May 31, and Thursday, June 1
–
ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, May 26 to Friday, June 2
U.S. 58 West: Single lane closure May 31-June 1 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2 until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT May 28-June 3
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- Single-lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) between the I-64 on- and off-ramps on May 30-June 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating single-lane closure on I-64 east and west May 30-June 1, starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255).
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) May 30-June 1, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- The Route 199 off-ramp (Exit 242B) from I-64 west will be closed May 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. A detour will be in place.
- Lane closures under flagger control will take place on Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpass May 30-June 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- There are new long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction at the I-64 overpasses on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- Segment II:
- I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 30-June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- June 2 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes on I-664 south from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 31-June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- June 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- June 4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 31-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-264, Berkley Bridge: Single-lane closure overnight westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 31 from midnight to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- Two closures May 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 30-June 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting just before Bay Avenue and ending just before 4th View Street.
- I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 30-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Williamsburg/Jamestown (Exit 242A) and ending just before Camp Peary (Exit 238).
- I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-64 west May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Indian River Road and ending at the I-264 Interchange.
- I-264 west May 31-June 1 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. just past Newtown Road in the outside set of lanes.
- For more information about the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, please visit http://www.i64i264improvements.org/.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project:
- Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- May 31-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Single-lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 31-June 3 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 31-June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- Dual-lane closures on Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) in both directions between Greenbrier Avenue and 90th Street as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-664 Southbound, Suffolk: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closure on I-664 south:
- May 30-31 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting past US-17 (Exit 9) and ending before Dock Landing Road (Exit 12).
- June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Portsmouth Boulevard (Exit 11-B) and ending before Dock Landing Road (Exit 12).
- Alternating closures of the on/off-ramps between I-664 south and College Drive (Exit 8) as follows. No more than two ramps will be closed at a time. Detours will be in place:
- May 31-June 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- June 2 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- June 3 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Single-lane closure on I-664 south:
- I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Southbound May 31-June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending before Exit 8 (Route 301).
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- Starting May 30 at noon and ending June 2 at noon.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures May 31-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. May 26 day work will occur only between 9 a.m. and noon. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.