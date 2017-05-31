× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms today, then more sunshine to end the work week

Tracking showers and storms today, then more sunshine to end the work week….Some of us might have to dodge a few showers and storms today, but sunny days are ahead.

As we move through our Wednesday afternoon, expect clouds and a little sunshine. A cold front will approach the area from the west today, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail will be the big threats. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Areas of patchy fog will develop in a few spots overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Thursday, we’ll start the day with some areas of patchy fog. Then, we’ll see a rather nice day, with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s. By Friday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

So far, for Saturday, the forecast is looking decent under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s. More showers and storms return for Sunday.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E/NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

2003 F0 Tornado: Brunswick Co

