First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms this evening
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the chance for showers and storms this evening and some sunshine to end the work week.
As we head into this evening, expect mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine. We are tracking a cold front that is moving in from the west. It could bring us a few showers and thunderstorms. These storms could become strong to severe. The biggest threat will be hail and gusty winds. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Lows tonight in the mid and upper 60s.
Expect some patchy fog to start the day on Thursday. Looks like it’s going to turn out to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s. It’ll be another warm and dry day to end the work week. Temperatures will be in the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
As of now, Saturday isn’t looking too bad. We’ll have highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Better chances for showers and storms Sunday and to start your work week.
This Evening: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible(40%). Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds in the mix. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)
UV Index: Very High
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High
