First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms this evening

This Evening: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible(40%). Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds in the mix. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

