Virginia Beach prepares to switch to monthly billing for city services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach is preparing to switch to monthly billing for residents who receive city services from the Public Utilities and Public Works departments.

Currently, the Public Utilities and Public Works City Services Bill is sent to residents bi-monthly.

Starting July 1st, the bill will be sent monthly. The switched was recommended by an appointed committee that was tasked with addressing affordability concerns with the City Services Bill.

The idea behind the switch is that it will help customers better plan and budget for the expense of the bill.

Another benefit will be more timely information about water usage, which would allow for earlier detection and repair of plumbing leaks.

In preparation for the transition, Virginia Beach Public Utilities has contracted out a portion of their water meter reading services to Alexander's Contract Services.

The city says the contracted meter readers have already started their duties and are easily identifiable by uniforms, reflective vests, and identification badges.