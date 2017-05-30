Things are looking “up” for Redskins receivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A tall task. That will be the chore for opposing defensive backs this season when guarding Redskins wide receivers.

Newly-signed wide out Terrelle Pryor stands six-foot-four, while second year receiver Josh Doctson, who missed 14 of 16 games last season due to injury, is six-foot-two.

Why is this important?

According to Sports Illustrated, the average height of an NFL cornerback is five-foot-11.

“I think it’s an advantage in the sense that you have a larger catch radius," explained Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. "When a guy is quote-unquote covered, hopefully he is still open because you can throw him to a spot where maybe the defensive back can’t quite make a play."

Washington's All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman is six-feet tall. When asked how much of a difference height can make for a wide receiver going against a cornerback, Norman didn't hesitate.

"It's everything," Norman revealed. "You get a guy who's six-foot-five on a guy who's five-foot-nine, what do you think? The tall guy is going to win 100 percent of the time. If the five-foot-nine guy wins, oh my gosh, he's a titan for that one play. But I take that bet over him every time."

Free agent receivers Pierre Garcon (6' 0") and DeSean Jackson (5' 10") left the Redskins for other teams this offseason, so with the addition of Pryor (6' 4") and a healthy Doctson (6' 2"), things are looking "up" for the Washington wide outs.