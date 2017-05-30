Suffolk man arrested after assault call leads to meth operation

SUFFOLK, Va. – Preston Guy Taylor, 36, has been arrested and charged after a report of a domestic assault brought officers to a meth operation.

Taylor was charged with abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a family member third offense and damage to a telephone line to prevent summoning law enforcement.

The call for an assault brought officers to a home in the 500 block of Roosevelt Drive on May 26.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of the manufacture of methamphetamine.

No additional charges have been filed. The incident is still under investigation.