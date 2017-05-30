Parents of woman killed in police shooting sue Virginia Beach, four officers for wrongful death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The parents of a woman killed in the crossfire between police and the father of her then 10-month-old son are suing the city of Virginia Beach and four police officers.

Gina Best and Shaun Lowrance are arguing India Kager’s wrongful death resulting from battery and gross negligence.

There is a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.

The lawsuit states that the defendants used excessive force and had no lawful reason or basis for shooting Kager.

It also states that the defendants should have known that Kager was in no way involved with the alleged criminal activity of Angelo Perry and they should have known that their conduct would have placed Kager in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.

Kager was killed on September 5, 2015 in a 7-Eleven parking lot on Lynnhaven Parkway.

Virginia Beach police officers were in a shootout with Perry, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat of Kager’s car.

Police were watching Perry because he was a suspect in two murders and a home invasion, and a confidential informant tipped off officers, saying Perry was in town to make a hit on someone, according to the Virginia Beach Commmonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle.

Detectives pinged his phone and undercover officers followed him throughout the beach.

Kager began driving erratically and the couple ended up in the 7-Eleven parking lot off of Salem Road and Lynnhaven Parkway. The parking lot was about two miles from Perry’s intended victim, according to Stolle. Officers decided then to try and take him into custody.

Back in March of 2016, Stolle announced that the four officers involved would not be charged, but also said that there was no information that Kager was participating in illegal activity.

Since the lawsuit was filed, the city of Virginia Beach and four officers filed a demurrer, arguing that there is no legal basis for a lawsuit.

They also filed a special plea of sovereign immunity, arguing that every act was done as a part of the city’s operation of a police force, and a motion for a protective order, arguing the that information requested from the plaintiff’s requires confidential and personal information that may be protected from disclosure.

Best is expected to attend the hearing with a group of mothers who have also lost children to gun violence.

