Norfolk morphs into glass art world during the Annual Glass Art Society Conference

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk will be morphing into a glass art world this week as the 46th Annual Glass Art Society Conference takes place.

The conference starts May 31 and it features many public events, silent auctions and exhibitions.

The events kick off with a dynamic Day of Glass, featuring demonstrations open to the public from some of the best working artists in the world.

Here is a list of events during the Annual Glass Art Society Conference:

Public Events:

Free, unless otherwise noted

“Play Me, I’m Yours” by Luke Jerram

May 23–June 4, Downtown Norfolk and the NEON Arts District

Located on streets in downtown Norfolk, pianos invite passersby to play and enjoy. The pianos will be decorated by local artists and community groups, encouraging an opportunity for people to connect.

Day of Glass

Wednesday, May 31, NEON Arts District

Day of Glass showcases one-of-a-kind, live glassmaking demonstrations:

11 a.m. – Chrysler Museum Curator of Exhibitions Seth Feman leads a gallery talk exploring the exhibition Pilchuck Prints

1 p.m. – The Chrysler Museum’s Perry Glass Studio Team (at the Glass Studio, 745 Duke St.)

2 p.m. – The Corning Museum of Glass Hot Glass Roadshow, a new, updated mobile hot shop (in the Glass Studio Parking lot, 745 Duke St.)

3 p.m. – Tidewater Community College’s Three-Ring Circus (in the parking lot east of 128 Granby St., near Glass Wheel Studio).

4 p.m. – The Chrysler Museum’s Perry Glass Studio Team (at Work│Release, 759 Granby St.)

22nd Annual Goblet Grab

Friday, June 2, 12:30 p.m. at Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E. Main St.

The Goblet Grab, a longstanding GAS Conference tradition, invites artists to donate a handcrafted goblet, mug, tumbler or drinking glass. Participants position themselves near the vessel they hope to get their hands on first in order to add it to their collection. Prices for the artworks at this fast-paced event range from $50–$200. Proceeds support the GAS Special Project Community Partnership Fund.

First Friday and Gallery Hop

Friday, June 2, 6 – 11 p.m. throughout Downtown Norfolk, the NEON Arts District and Olde Towne Portsmouth

The public is invited to take a self-guided tour of special exhibitions in downtown Norfolk featuring artists from the Washington Glass School, the Chrysler Museum Glass Studio Assistantship Program, the Virginia Glass Guild and the Glass Art Society. Ride the ferry to historic Olde Towne Portsmouth and visit the Visual Art Center at Tidewater Community College and Portsmouth Cultural Art Center. In addition, pianos will beckon players on the sidewalks around the city as part of artist Luke Jerram’s “Play Me, I’m Yours” installation.

Live and Silent Auctions

Previews: Friday, June 2, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, 1:30 – 5 p.m.

Silent Auction: First table closes Saturday, June 3 at 5:15 p.m.

Live Auction: Saturday, June 3, 6 – 7 p.m.

The silent and live auctions present a perfect opportunity to take home amazing work created by GAS presenters and members—some of the world’s leading artists in the medium—while supporting the organization at the same time. Phone bids are welcome. Click here to access the auction catalog and bidding instructions.

EXHIBITIONS

In the Box: Giampaolo Seguso

The Song of Glass

May 19 – Sept. 4

Centuries-old glass techniques meet cutting-edge video technology in an exhibition celebrating the beauty of Venetian glassmaking at the Chrysler Museum of Art. The Seguso family has been involved in Venetian glass since 1397. Famed designer Giampaolo Seguso continues the family tradition at Seguso Vetri d’Arte, their headquarters on the island of Murano. Here, he presents a hot-sculpted glass stone sculpture paired with dramatic projected imagery of Venice. Admission is free. Click here for more information.

“Now Arriving”

May 25, 2017 – May 2018, Norfolk International Airport

“Now Arriving” includes a selection of recent works from the diverse group of artists who serve as staff and faculty at the Chrysler Museum’s Perry Glass Studio. The exhibition, which will feature a rotating display of glass art works, will be on view in the public portion of the main departures terminal lobby.

GAS Member Juried Exhibition

May 28 – July 16, 2017, Glass Wheel Studio

The GAS Member Juried Exhibition showcases the excellence and diversity of work created in glass by Glass Art Society members. Free admission. Click here for more information.