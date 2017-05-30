× Mother, step-father charged after 2-year-old dies

Norfolk – A 2-year-old girl is dead after being rushed to the hospital last week.

On Thursday, Norfolk Police were called to the 700 block of Lexington Street for an unresponsive child. The girl was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. On Tuesday morning, Norfolk police said the child died over the weekend from her injuries.

Destiny Martin and Robert Griffis appeared in a Norfolk Juvenile Domestic Relations Court Tuesday morning. Martin could be heard crying as she made her way into the courtroom. Griffis showed no emotions in the courtroom.

Both Martin and Griffis are scheduled to have their bond hearings on Thursday, June 1. When Martin and Griffis were arrested they were both charged with felony child abuse, felony child neglect and malicious wounding. According to the prosecution, the charges may be upgraded since the child has died.

At this time police are not saying how the child died.