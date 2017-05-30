× First Warning Forecast: More showers and storms are on the way

More showers and storms are on the way….Keep your umbrella handy. We’re tracking more showers and storms, but we won’t see rain for the entire work week.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible as a stationary front lingers over the Carolinas. We’ll see rain on and off today. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Areas of patchy fog will likely develop. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, we’ll start the day with low clouds and patchy fog. Then, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms will move in through the day. High temperatures will reach the low 80s.

By Thursday, high pressure builds in from the north, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s. By Friday, we’ll see a few more clouds. Highs will warm into the mid 80s. Showers and storms return for the weekend.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Patchy Fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S/SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy AM Fog. Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Central Virginia

