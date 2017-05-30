Chesapeake Regional Healthcare offering free skin cancer screenings

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare is offering free skin cancer screenings on Wednesday, June 7.

Physicians will be on hand to examine sun-exposed areas. They’ll also give recommendations on skin care, protection tips and information from the American Cancer Society.

Screenings are by appointment only. Click here to schedule your screening.

According to the Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, skin cancer is the most frequently occurring cancer in the United States. More than two million people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year.

Skin cancer is also the most preventable cancer, the center says.