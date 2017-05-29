Woman in custody following stabbing in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a stabbing incident which happened Monday afternoon.

The incident was in the 800 block of Second Avenue.

Police dispatchers were called about the incident around 3:30 p.m.

Police said the call came in as a report of a domestic disturbance.

An adult male victim was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale.

The man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.

Police said they have an adult female suspect in custody.

The incident is under police investigation.