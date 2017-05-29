Woman in custody following stabbing in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a stabbing incident which happened Monday afternoon.
The incident was in the 800 block of Second Avenue.
Police dispatchers were called about the incident around 3:30 p.m.
Police said the call came in as a report of a domestic disturbance.
An adult male victim was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale.
The man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.
Police said they have an adult female suspect in custody.
The incident is under police investigation.