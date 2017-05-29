What’s streaming on Netflix, Hulu in June

Now that summer is officially here, you might as well settle in and beat the heat.
And what better way to do that than to grab a cool drink and enjoy the new streaming content offered on Netflix and Hulu.
Here are some of the films and TV shows streaming in June:
NETFLIX:
June 1
1 Night
13 Going on 30
Amor.com
Arrow: Season 5
Burlesque
Catfight
Catwoman
Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All
Days of Grace
Devil’s Bride
Full Metal Jacket
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Intersection: Season 2
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson
Little Boxes
Mutant Busters, season 2
My Left Foot
Off Camera with Sam Jones, season 3
Playing It Cool
Rounders
Spring (Primavera)
The 100, season 4
The Ant Bully
The Bucket List
The Queen
The Sixth Sense
Vice
West Coast Customs, season 3
Yarn
Young Frankenstein
Zodiac
June 2
Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 5 part 2
Flaked, season 2
Inspector Gadget, season 3
Los Últimos de Filipinas
Lucid Dream
Saving Banksy
The Homecoming
June 3
Acapulco La vida va
Blue Gold: American Jeans
Headshot
Three
Tunnel
War on Everyone
June 4
TURN: Washington’s Spies, season 3
June 5
Suite Française
June 7
Disturbing the Peace
Dreamworks’ Trolls
June 9
My Only Love Song, season 1
Orange Is the New Black, season 5
Shimmer Lake
June 10
Black Snow (Nieve Negra)
Daughters of the Dust
Havenhurst
Sword Master
June 13
Oh, Hello On Broadway
June 14
Quantico, season 2
June 15
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., season 4
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
June 16
Aquarius, season 2
Counterpunch
El Chapo, season 1
The Ranch, season 3
World of Winx, season 2
June 17
Grey’s Anatomy, season 13
Scandal, season 6
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 18
Shooter, season one
June 20
Amar Akbar & Tony
Disney’s Moana
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time
June 21
Baby Daddy, season 6
Young & Hungry, season 5
June 23
American Anarchist
Free Rein, season one
GLOW, season one
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press
You Get Me
June 26
No Escape
June 27
Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire
June 28
Okja
June 30
Chef & My Fridge
Gypsy, season one
It’s Only the End of the World
Little Witch Academia, season one
The Weekend
HULU:
June 1
The Carmichael Show, season 3
2 Days in the Valley
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Aeon Flux
All Over the Guy
Apocalypse Now
Apocalypse Now Redux
Barnyard
Black Rain
Blow Out
Blue Velvet
Bolero
Boogeyman
Boogeyman 2
Boogeyman 3
Bullwhip
Burnt Offerings
Chaos
Charlotte’s Web
Con Air
Dances with Wolves
The Deep End of the Ocean
De-Lovely
Desperado
Desperate Hours
Double Team
Dragon Eyes
Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist
Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake
El Gringo
The Fatal Flying Guillotine
Fighting of Shaolin Monks
Fire in the Sky
Fled
The Freshman
Free Willy
Gangs of New York
Ghost Rider
The Glass House
Hammett
The Hanoi Hilton
Harriet the Spy
Heartbreakers
Henry & Me
The Ides of March
Ingenious
The Invincible Armour
In the Line of Fire
Invincible Obsessed Fighter
It Could Happen to You
Joe Dirt
Kangaroo Jack
Last Action Hero
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Legends of the Fall
Little Man Tate
Lost in America
Madeline
The Mechanic
The Medallion
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Moscow on the Hudson
Mr. Mom
Muppet Treasure Island
Muppets from Space
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Of Cooks and Kung Fu
On the Waterfront
The Out-of-Towners
Over the Top
Peggy Sue Got Married
The Philly Kid
The Prince of Tides
The Queen of Versailles
Random Hearts
Regarding Henry
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Seven Years in Tibet
Shivers
Silverado
Starman
Stash House
Strategic Air Command
Stray Bullets
Tracker
Transit
Underworld
Underworld Evolution
World’s Greatest Dad
World Trade Center
XXX: State of the Union
Zoom
June 2
Black-ish, season 3
June 3
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
June 4
Arbor Demon
Urge
June 5
Arbitrage
A Case of You
North
June 6
Rizzoli & Isles, season 7
Tyrant, season 3
June 7
13 Assassins
June 8
What Happened Last Night
June 9
Girl Most Likely
Free the Nipple
June 11
Traspecos
June 13
American Ninja Warrior, season 9
Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge, season 2
June 14
Cocaine Cowboys
Control Room
June 15
Bayou Maharajah
Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story
The Girls in the Band
The Hunting of the President
Outatime
June 16
Cardinal, season 1
The Strain, season 3
Asmodexia
June 17
Kundo
Star Trek: Beyond
June 18
Grand Piano
June 22
Little Big Shots: Forever Young
June 23
Hollywood Game Night, season 5
Manny
Song One
Tarzan
June 26
Journey to the West
June 29
Ong Bak
Ong Bak 2
Ong Bak 3
June 30
The Pact 2