OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Marlins’ mission is complete.

For the first time in program history, Virginia Wesleyan University’s softball team wins a national title.

After beating St. John Fisher 5-0 earlier Monday, the Marlins shutout the Cardinals 1-0 in game two to win the best of three championship series and claim the NCAA Division III national championship.

VCU finishes the season with a record of 54-and-3.