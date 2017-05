NORFOLK, Va. – Two apartment buildings have been evacuated as police investigate a possible hazmat situation.

Police said the incident is in the 8500 block of Tidewater Drive and was called in around 7:15 p.m.

Materials appear to be stored on sight but police said they do not know exactly what the materials are or who they belong to at this time.

There have been no injuries reported.

