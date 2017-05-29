Two missing, one flown to hospital with life threatening injuries after house fire

Suffolk, Va. – Two people are missing after a house fire in Suffolk late Sunday night. Another man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When Suffolk Fire & Rescue got to the home in the 1300 block of East Washington Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening, they found that man on the roof of the house with heavy fire and smoke coming from both the first and second floor. Medics began treating the man on scene before Nightingale transported him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Roads were closed in the area for a while, but have since reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.