Portsmouth hospital recognized for efforts to support breastfeeding-friendly environment

NORFOLK, Va. – Six hospitals across Virginia have been recognized with a Virginia Maternity Center Breastfeeding-Friendly Designation for implementing policies and practices that support a breastfeeding-friendly environment for patients.

The award is based on the World Health Organization’s Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, which support initiation, exclusivity and continuation of breastfeeding.

One of the awardees included Bon Secours Maryview Hospital in Portsmouth.

“Infants who experience skin-to-skin contact immediately post-partum fair better, experience less crying and stress signals, and have earlier breastfeeding initiation due to their ability to smell and feel their mother,” said VDH Director of Prevention and Health Promotion Heather Funkhouser Board. “These facilities are committed to improving the care of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens and we commend their efforts.”

To learn more about the program, visit www.VDHLiveWell.com/breastfeeding.